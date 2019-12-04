Holiday shopping in full swing despite shorter year

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, holiday shopping is in full swing.

Despite the holiday shopping season being six days shorter this year, some small businesses say they haven't seen much of a difference in sales.

"It probably will have some effect. I think some people started earlier, but I think in the long run, when you get close to Christmas, people are going to buy what they are going to buy anyway."

Even with many choosing to shop online, one business owner believes folks still want to see and touch items in person.

She also says Black Friday and Small Business Saturday were big hits with sales through the roof.

"It was hard to keep up with them all actually. We are very, very pleased, and people are so friendly. They are in the spirit, and they want to look around and socialize with people and have a really good time. It was so nice to see so many people downtown."

The space next to Rebecca's now has a new owner and store.

Country Blessings Gift Shop moved from Belfast to Bangor in September, and the owner is happy to be a part of downtown.

"I was there for almost five years and decided to move to Bangor and so excited I did."

Many of the brick and mortar shops sell items that are Made in Maine that you can't always find online.

I have very unique items that you can't find in other big box stores. I have probably 70-75 different crafters.

She says since moving to Bangor, sales have been good, but the shorter shopping period made folks wait longer.

"It is harder because it was so much shorter with Thanksgiving, and I don't think that people really thought about Christmas as early as they usually do, but I think we are going to be okay for the first year anyway."