Holiday season nears, ship early and smart if you can

A snowy and slippery Tuesday served as a fine preview of what's to come for the folks at postal service.

When you consider that Monday was a holiday and then the less than ideal conditions - things weren't easy for mail carriers Tuesday

But they soldier on to get their parcels to their proper place.

Bangor's Postmaster says that their is no *busiest day* but the earlier you ship the better off you will be.

While they will take good care of your items, there is the automated portion of their service.

"A large portion of your mail is going to run on a conveyor belt," said Postmaster Charles Redburn. "It's going to be processed through automation and machines. I would encourage you that whenever you are shipping something that it is packed sturdily. That it has proper amount of packaging to keep it safe on the journey. The people definitely take care of it but through the process of automation we want to make sure we have a solid box and that it is packed well."

Did you know that you don't event have to leave the house to ship?

You always have the online option of going to USPS.com and you can ship from your home if you have access to a computer and the Internet and a printer.

Do that and they'll come pick it up.

