Holiday market allows local artists to show off work

Local artists and crafters got a chance to show their work in Bangor.

It was for "Tarts and Crafts", a special market hosted by the Tea and Tarts, where attendees could buy locally made art for the holidays.

There were all kinds of art, from paintings to woodwork to wreaths.

There was even a kid's area where children could purchase and wrap smaller gifts, all of which were contributed specifically by the artists.

Organizers say it was a great way to shop for the holidays and to support local artists and small businesses.

Keri Alley, Organizer, "Oh man, I love, love, love local makers. I like to make crafts myself, several of my friends are makers and crafters and the ability to buy something local from a small business is so important."

Ten different artists were in attendance, with all profits going to them.