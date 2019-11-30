Holiday Open House helps raise money for Hancock SPCA

The Hancock County SPCA held its Holiday Open House and much more.

There was a holiday cookie sale, cat and dog basket raffle, plus you or your pet could get a photo with Santa Claus himself.

All funds went towards the shelter and its animals to keep them cozy and safe around the holidays.

The event was a way for the community to see the shelter, and possibly find a forever friend to take home.

“It really means a lot to me because there’s a lot of dogs and cats that don’t have homes,” says Jami O’Keefe, the Board President at the Hancock SPCA. “They come here and have either been strays, surrendered, sometimes abandoned. We give them medical care and a safe place to live until they can find their forever home.”

The SPCA also had an Angel Tree decorated with special ornaments that suggested supplies and donations to help the shelter.

