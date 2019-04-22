Holden woman offers home and heart to seniors

Four years ago, Marlene Walker left her job in the banking industry to work from home.

She is on the clock 133 hours a week...and loves every minute of it.

Joy Hollowell shows us how Walker devotes her home and heart to end of life care.

=====

"Good Morning Shirley, Birley, good morning," says Marlene Walker and she bends down to kiss a snow white haired lady sitting in a chair.

After 13 years in the banking industry, Walker says she had a calling to do something more.

"My grandmother was at the Brewer Rehab and something just came over me and said- Hey Marlene, open up your home to private home care for the elderly."

That was in 2015. Walker started https://www.facebook.com/TotalCareSolution/ in Bucksport, then moved to Ellsworth before settling down in Holden last month.

"And they've just been coming and coming and coming," she says with a smile.

From meals to medicine, Walker provides one-on-one, 24 hour care for up to three residents. But it's all the things in-between that make this house a home.

"We take them on the party boat, we take them to camp and have a little picnic," she explains. "I take them to all of the horse racing and dress them up in derby hats. I take them to all the festivals. I take them for pedicures and manicures, have their hair done. The Easter bunny came and saw the Queens and bought them Easter baskets."

Yes, you heard right. Walker refers to her residents as queens and kings. It all started with Shirley, whose been here for three years.

"She doesn't know my name," explains Walker. "But she can say-princess. So what's after princess? The Queen, the King."

Making sure these kings and queens feel loved and comforted around the clock, is Marlene's mission.

"They deserve it and right to the end," she says.

Marlene knows loss comes with her line of work, but she still grieves each time a member of royalty passes on.

"I'm going to tell you whose going to take my heart, it's Shirley," she says, smiling. "There is something about her, I just love her to pieces."

And it's obvious the residents love her right back.

"She is really likable, yes, says Elizabeth. "That is, maybe some days I like her, some days I don't."

She laughs, looking jokingly over at Walker who acknowledges her wit with a smirk.

Anyone would wonder just how Marlene manages to keep up this pace.

"I don't know," she says, chuckling. "I don't know."

"I guess I do it because I know that that person or that King or Queen is going out being comfortable, loved and at peace."