House in Holden sustains damage after fire

Several fire crews were called to fight a house fire in Holden Wednesday night.

Firefighters got on scene around 8 to the Skyline Drive home.

When crews got on scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke.

We're told the homeowner called 911 when she came home to find smoke in her house.

Officials say only the inside of the home sustained damage.

Fire officials will now work to determine what started this fire.

"We are going to be on scene for a little longer here just making sure the hot spots are done. We are going to be doing our investigation to figure out where the fire started at the time. We will keep an eye on the fire tonight be back here in the morning doing some more investigation. No injuries to firefighters. No injuries to the homeowner."

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to help with the investigation.