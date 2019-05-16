Holden boy's wish granted by Make a Wish Maine

A wish came true Thursday evening...

Make a Wish Maine celebrated 20 years of Walk for Wishes fundraising with an event on the Bangor Waterfront..

Surrounded by family and friends 3-year-old Calvin, who battles a nervous system disorder, had his wish granted.

This summer he will have a play set built in his backyard.

This wish coming true is the payoff of a lot of hard work leading up to the unveiling, but all well worth it.

"It's been proven that kids medically do better when they are in the process of receiving a wish because they are able to think about something positive," said Brenda Gammon, Chair of Walk for Wishes. "It's not all about their illness or whatever is going on. Everything is happy that is related to a wish. For us fundraising the smallest amount can help. A $5 donation is a keep excited gift. $25 donation for their travel bags if they are going on a travel wish. Nothing is too small."

The average wish costs around 7 thousand dollars to grant. The fundraising is a year round effort.