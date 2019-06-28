Holden boy gets his wish granted by Make A Wish Maine

One lucky boy from Holden got the surprise of his life Friday afternoon.

Calvin is 3 years old. With the help of Make a Wish Maine, Calvin, who loves the outdoors, got his own Paw Patrol playground.

Calvin's mom says Calvin battles a rare form of epilepsy.

In May, Make A Wish Maine told Calvin and his family his wish would be granted this summer, and Calvin hasn't let his parents forget it ever since.

Calvin’s mom, Ali Ham said, "The funny thing is in May, it's not his birthday. But he kept saying my birthday, it's my birthday present. He keeps asking when's my birthday present coming? So, we were so excited for this week to start the process and him saying it's coming soon, it's coming soon. It's something to look forward to where you know sometimes we have a bad day or a bad week. It's nice to have something to look forward to."

A lot of family and friends came out to celebrate Calvin's Wish Day.

Make A Wish Maine called in Spencer's Ice Cream truck, too.

The playground was put together by the Maine Sustainable Forestry Initiative Program.

