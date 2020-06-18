Holden Police say that suspected burglar was likely scared off by teens mowing lawn

Police in Holden say two teenagers getting ready to mow a lawn this afternoon likely scared away a person trying to burglarize a home.

Police say when the teens arrived at the Bagaduce Road home, they saw a man in a black hooded sweatshirt standing in the front doorway.

The man saw the teens and took off out the back door into the woods.

Holden's Police Chief, Chris Greeley, asks homeowners to take safety measures to prevent burglaries. "It's very important to lock your home up. I think it's a great idea to have a camera system and/or an alarm. You need to take care of yourself because it may not be your neighbor you need to worry about, but it could be somebody traveling through, like perhaps today, that thinks that maybe your house could be a good place to victimize."

A police dog was called in to help search the area, but the suspect was not located.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 843-5442.