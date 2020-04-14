Holden Police hand out donated toilet paper to residents

A story of kindness in the Holden community.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley walked around Pine Cone Trailer Park Tuesday and handed out rolls of toilet paper to residents.

160 rolls were donated by Leadbetters to the police department.

Each roll was individually wrapped and hand delivered by Chief Greeley to folks in the trailer park.

He says in times like these, having a little bit of socially distant interraction with the community can go a long way.

“Well this is one of the most fun parts of my job in 30 years of being a police officer here in Maine. This is definitely one of the most fun things. To be able to reach out to people, to make a connection, to maybe help in some little way. Especially as we deal with the COVID-19 situation," said Greeley.

“I think it’s amazing. I mean they have a hard job regardless of what we’re going through now. And so for them to think of the people of Holden and where we live, to do that is above and beyond," said Carrie Harriman of Holden.

Chief Greeley encourages the public to reach out to police if they're in need of help.

Residents can call him at 843-5442.