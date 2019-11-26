Holden Police donate 'pink badge raffle' funds

The Holden Police Department made a donation to Sarah's House this morning.

It's a place for families to stay while loved ones receive cancer treatments.

The department wore custom-made pink badges in October for breast cancer awareness and sold raffle tickets.

The department donated $159 to the home, which emphasized that every dollar counts.

"So much of what law enforcement does is adversarial, giving someone a ticket for speeding or you're dealing with a domestic and maybe somebody's going to jail. So the chance to do something positive in the community, something that's fun and positive and still benefits the community but in a different way is wonderful," said Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley.

Sarah's House has taken in nearly 400 patients and their families.