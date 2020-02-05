Local police officer receives award

A Holden Police Officer received special recognition.

Officer Eddie Benjamin has been named the 2019 Holden Police Department Officer of the Year.

Chief Chris Greely says this is the first year for this award.

He says Officer Benjamin deserves to be the first one recognized because of his hard work every day.

"He's got the highest level of integrity. Just a high work ethic. He's a great all-around person. He's great with people. He can't not love this guy and he so deserves this always."

"I was like speechless, pretty much. It's good to be recognized. I don't do this job for recognition. I just love the job. It feels good. It was a good surprise."

Officer Benjamin has been a member of the Holden Police Department for five years now.

He was an officer in Brewer for five years before that.

the department plans to make this an annual award.