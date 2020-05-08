Holden Police Department surprised with letters from Arizona woman

​Members of the Holden Police Department were surprised when they received notes from a woman from out of state.

Kim Newton from Arizona has made it her mission to send hand-written personalized notes to law enforcement all over the country.

She calls her organization 'Thankful for Our Heroes in Blue.'

Each officer at the Holden Police Department received a personal note.

“If somebody is happy you don’t necessarily hear from them. So unhappy people you hear from, people that are happy not necessarily you hear from them. So, to get this woman who doesn’t even live in Maine that I have never met, to go to the trouble of addressing each one of my officers individually with a handwritten card, it really is a wonderful thing and we were very much touched by that.”

You can go to Thankful for our Heroes in Blue on Facebook to see all of the other departments around the country that have received thank you cards.