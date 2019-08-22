Holden Police Department helping get stolen grave marker back to where it belongs

The Holden Police Department has stumbled onto something special that has been missing from South Carolina for some time.

A resident of Holden bought a very old grave marker for a war veteran from a yardsale not knowing that it had been stolen off a grave in South Carolina.

The resident then put the marker on eBay for sale.

Someone in South Carolina recognized the marker and contacted the Holden PD.

A Holden officer found the person in possession of the marker... and that person turned it into the police.

It will soon be on its way back to South Carolina where it belongs.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says, "the person in Holden that had it, he bought it at a yard sale so he's thinking I can make some money on it. He didn't realize he was in possession of stolen property. There are three graves of these soldiers in South Carolina that are missing these grave markers. Clearly, someone went there, stole them thinking they can make some money, probably did. How they went from South Carolina to Maine, I don't know."

Chief Chris Greeley says this is a rare case.

He says if you stumble upon anything stolen in Holden, turn it into the police.

