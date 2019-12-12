Holden Police Department spreading cheer during "25 Days of Kindness"

Officers with the Holden Police Department are trying to spread cheer every day until Christmas.

It's the third year for the department's "25 Days of Kindness" initiative.

Wednesday evening they teamed up with Cub Scout pack 51 and the Brewer Walmart to buy gifts for children.

Scouts selected tags off of an 'Angel Tree' and searched the store for the perfect gifts.

"The angel tree is Walmart's endeavor to provide toys for kids that are underprivileged. The idea hopefully is that customers will come in in the course of regular shopping, take a tag off the tree, go and purchase, and then that that toy will go to an area child who is underprivileged," said Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley.

Scouts found gifts for ten children.

The gifts were paid for by Walmart.