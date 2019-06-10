Holden 4th graders excited for summer break

The school year is coming to a close and kids are getting excited for the summer break.

Holden Elementary School has its last day next week.

Students there shared some of their summer plans with us.

Jade, Nathan and Sylus are going to be out in the sun.

"I have summer camp."

"Hang out and stuff, play with friends."

"I go to cub scout camp."

Alison Wade wasn't really sure.

"I honestly don't know."

"You don't know?"

"No."

"Have you thought about it much?"

"No."

"What have you been doing instead of thinking about the end of school?"

"Piles and piles of work."

Andrew Gerard was excited about the things he wouldn't have to do this summer, including waking up.

"How early do you usually have to get up to go to school?"

"I get up at least at 5:50."

"And how late are you going to sleep in this summer?"

"I'm going to sleep in until like ten oclock!"

The students told us they're excited for the summer and aren't quite sure what fifth grade will be like.