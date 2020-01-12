Hoax call leads to Gray man's arrest

A Gray man is facing four counts of making false public reports after police say he made hoax calls to 911.

64-year-old Joseph G. Dubay Jr. was arrested Thursday after he called 911 to report that a snowmobile had fallen through the ice on Crystal Lake in Gray.

Authorities said the caller contacted 911 using a 911-only cell phone that is not connected to a cell phone account and is not tied to a cell phone number.

When emergency crews arrived on scene Thursday, they found Dubay in his vehicle in the Crystal Lake beach parking lot.

After speaking with Dubay, deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department determined that the snowmobile claim was a hoax and charged him with filing a false public report.

Deputies said after calling 911, Dubay had waited in the area to watch the emergency response.

During the investigation deputies realized that this incident was similar to at least three other bogus 911 calls that had occurred in the towns of Raymond and Gray dating as far back as May 2019.

The earlier calls had reported structure fires and other police and medical emergencies that resulted in heavy fire and police response.

The sheriff's department said it is continuing to investigate whether Dubay might be responsible for other hoax calls.

Dubay is scheduled to appear in court in March.