Hit-and-run crash at Westbrook Dairy Queen leads to driver's arrest

A Westbrook man is facing several charges, including operating under the influence, after police say he crashed into the Dairy Queen in Westbrook on Friday evening.

Police said David Batchelor, 50, was arrested at his home on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident, operating under the influence and unsworn falsification.

Police said they were called to the Dairy Queen on Main Street just after 9:15 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had hit a retaining wall in front of the restaurant and then crashed into the building. Police said the driver drove away, causing debris from the crash to hit another vehicle nearby. A person inside the second vehicle received minor injuries.

Police said a K-9 tracked the suspect's scent to a house on Stroudwater Place but when police went to the house, no one answered the door.

A short time later, a neighbor called police to say a man had run through his yard and into the house where police had just been.

Police returned to the house and spoke to Batchelor, who was placed under arrest.