History of Waterville Fire Department event to be held Thursday

The Waterville Historical Society will hold an event Thursday exploring the history of the Waterville Fire Department.

It's from 5:30-6:30p.m. at the Redington Museum.

Waterville Fire Lt. Scott Holst, who has been researching the history of the department for 15 years, is hosting.

He says he's excited to share the knowledge he's gained through the years with folks in the community.

"We're going to talk about some of the bigger fires that we've had, what we've learned from them, how did Waterville grow from that, because Main Street at one point in time was basically wooden buildings and as you see it now it's brick," said Holst. "Why did that happen? That type of thing."

Holst says seeing how the fire department progressed is a great way to see how the city progressed.