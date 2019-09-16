Historical society offers popular historic walking tours of Mount Hope Cemetery

The Bangor Historical Society is holding walking tours of the 185 year old Mount Hope Cemetery.

A free AARP sponsored tour of the cemetery Tuesday is filled to capacity.

There's another opportunity this Thursday at 6PM at $10 a ticket.

The tours showcase the many stories that can be found in the cemetery.

Executive Director of the Bangor Historical Society Michael Melochick says the tours are a great opportunity to get outside.

"People can expect an overarching view of the history of the nation's second oldest garden cemetery. It's a beautiful place to walk. We have a lot of famous and some infamous residents in the almost 300 acres that sprawl the Mount Hope Cemetery grounds."

You can find information about more upcoming events and tours by visiting BangorHistoricalSociety.org or by calling 942-1900.

If none of the tour dates work for you there is a self-guided tour available on their website.