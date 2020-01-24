Historic stained-glass windows set to be removed from Pleasant Point church

In an effort to protect them, 19 stained glass windows are set to be removed from a church in Pleasant Point.

The Diocese of Portland has reached an agreement with the Pleasant Point Passamaquoddy Reservation, that will allow for the removal and preservation of the stained-glass windows of St. Ann Church.

The church is currently closed because of structural issues.

Upon removal, the windows will be stored in a safe location - and the opening lefts behind boarded up.

No word on when that work will be done.

