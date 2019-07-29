Historic church seeks funds to replace landmark steeple

A historic church in Jonesport is sending out an S.O.S. Save our steeple.

"After a windy storm, this shingle blew down onto the lawn." Reverand Phyllis Merritt holds an old battered shingle from the spire of the old church steeple.

Back in 2016, the steeple of Sawyer Memorial Congregational Church was in rough shape.

"Well it's been up there since 1887, so it was waterlogged, it was heavy." says Rev. Merritt. "We knew that repairs needed to be made, but we didn't realize how extensive the repairs were."

After raising funds, the church had the spire removed, but it wasn't enough.

Allan Rennie, a church trustee in charge of fundraising, relates how they discovered further damage.

"By the time that we finished, they had shown us that we had a lot of problems that went all the way down to below the clock and the bell."

In 2017 they finished removing the steeple and started raising $350,000 for a new one.

"We have a lot of work to do. A lot of fundraising to do." says Rennie.

Church members have organized a variety of ways to support the steeple fund.

"We have dinners, we have lobster feeds, we have pancake breakfasts."

But they hope to appeal to a wider community with the historic nature of the church.

"The church itself has always been a landmark offshore to the fishermen." says Rev. Merritt. "Before all the electronics came in on the boats, that steeple high on this hill could be seen quite a ways off shore. As you can see from looking up boatbuilders have a lot to do with the building of this church because if you just flip it around, we're in a boat."

So far the church has raised around $24,000 and is looking into online crowdfunding options. The church clock is being refurbished and the bell is in storage awaiting it's new home.

For more information on the church and ways you can help save the steeple you can visit the Sawyer Memorial Congregational Church Facebook page.