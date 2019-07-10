Historic Jesup Library in Bar Harbor readies for expansion

It was Demolition Day for the building next door to the Historic Jessup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor this morning.

The library purchased the building with the idea of expansion a few years ago, and today, tore it down to make room for a new building that will nearly double the library’s size.

The original Jesup Library was built in 1911.

Jesup still has some fundraising to do before construction of the new addition can be built.

They’re looking to raise a total of just over seven million, and they’re currently just over a quarter of the way there.

"What this will say to the community is that we're prepared to meet the future," said Board of Directors Chairman Ron Beard. "I think that's what the community is excited about."

Library Director Ruth Eveland agreed, adding, "It's very exciting as a step forward for us. It's kind of sad to see an old building in town go, but it's higher and better use is going to be an expansion of the Jessup."