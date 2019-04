A historic mansion overlooking the ocean in Bar Harbor has a new owner.

The 13,000-square-foot former home of the Maine Seacoast Mission has been purchased for $4.75 million by the Bar Harbor Historical Society.

The mansion had been headquarters of the Maine Seacoast Mission since 1972. It was a gift from an heir to the Campbell Soup Company.

The historical society's board raised $2 million to help purchase the La Rochelle mansion, and plans to move in later this year.