Hirundo Wildlife Refuge to host yoga and outdoor event this weekend

Do you need to relieve some stress?

If so, there's an event at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge on Sunday that'll have you doing just that while enjoying the outdoors.

From 10 to 4, you can participate in what organizers are calling an all in one adventure.

Start your morning with some yoga, then go cross country skiing and after that, take a trial to see signs of wildlife.

Hirundo Wildlife Refuge's Gudrun Keszocze says that part connects you to nature.

Keszocze explained, "Some hair along the way or there may be a pile of feathers and it's like oh someone got someone else to eat. Someone had lunch. An animal would run or an animal would stop. It's like a little investigation and you make a story out of what happens."

It's $45 dollars to participate.

Cross country skis are not provided at this event.

However, we're told they've teamed up with Maine Bound at the University of Maine to give you a discount on renting a pair for this event.

For more information on that and to register, visit, https://www.hirundomaine.org/upcoming-events-and-programs