Hirundo Wildlife Refuge seeks volunteers to help with trail maintenance

Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town is looking for volunteers this summer.

The nature preserve features seven miles of walking trails, canoeing, kayaking, and more.

They're looking for more help in maintaining the trails, fences, and walkways around the property.

Volunteer Alexander Revello says he's helped out at the refuge a few times because it's a great way to connect with nature while helping a good cause.

"I like being outside. I usually work with the computer, so it's nice to get outside and help out the community. Looks good on a resume too!"

Gudrun Keszöcze, Refuge Manager & Naturalist, encourages anyone who can pick up a hammer, hoe, or saw to come help out.

"Come out and join us in doing some clearing of the trails, and we have a few carpenter projects as well. So we would love to have people on board!"