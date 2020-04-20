Hirundo Wildlife Refuge opens up virtual contest for educators

Calling all educators!

Hirundo Wildlife Refuge has an offer that could be just what you and your students need when you're back together, again.

How about a chance to win a field trip to learn all about the great outdoors?

It's a way to get kids involved with nature and excited about it, too.

The field trip is made possible with the help of Bangor Greendrinks and Cyr Bus Line.

"It's hard for teachers to coordinate a field trip… cover the costs of the field trip and that's what we do. We are lucky to have Cyr Bus Line. They'll cover the cost of transportation for the classes to come up we are going to try and make sure they can enjoy nature and we are taking care of all those obstacles," Development Coordinator Jennifer Brooks, said.

We will know who won the contest on May 1st.

It'll be announced on their Facebook page.

With the uncertainty of how long the coronavirus pandemic may last, the offer is valid through the end of this year.

Here's a link to enter the contest - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfdmGpgmnZkuqSOwq7w_U9y4mTUkXv7-9evXumR_koorQa3nA/viewform