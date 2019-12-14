Hirundo Wildlife Refuge gathers folks for ornament-making and more

Crafts, singing, and a surprise visit from the North Pole took place at The Common Loon in Orono.

The Hirundo Wildlife Refuge held a Holiday gathering.

Kids got the chance to make tree ornaments out of natural materials.

There were also holiday carols from acapella groups from the University of Maine, and an elf who stopped in from the North Pole.

The refuge hopes events like this and the many others they put on will help connect people and their kids to nature,

“Hirundo is a legacy of my family,” says Stephanie Larouche, Chair of the Hirundo Wildlife Trust. “I think it is extremely important that we all understand how critical it is to protect the planet. So we want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors.”

Their next event is their Winter Fun Day, including dog sledding in February.

