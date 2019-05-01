Hirundo Wildlife Park opens for the season

The gates are open for the season at a nature preserve in Old Town.

Hirundo Wildlife Refuge is free of charge for the public, but they do ask for donations.

Hiking trails are open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.

Hirundo Wildelife Refuge offers over 2,400 acres of natural habitats for wildlife, 7 miles of walking trails, and much more.

"We have a stream. We have a pond. We have a Trail of the Senses for people that have difficulties walking, we have several miles of hiking trials, and we have canoes available for people as well, so you just have to call up and make a reservation, and they can use them for donation." said Gudrun Keszocze, Program Director at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge.

This Saturday, May 4th they're holding their annual Trail Day.

Members of the community are welcome to come out from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m and help clean up the park on the West Old Town Road.

For more information visit: https://www.hirundomaine.org/.

