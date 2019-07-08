Hikers attempt to redefine what it means to age

Some hikers are "disrupting age" stereotypes by taking up the Triple Crown Challenge.

Hikers ages 50 and up are hiking the Appalachian, Pacific, and Continental Divide Trails and trying to be the first ever team-style hikers in their age bracket to complete the triple crown.

AARP Maine is collaborating with the Gold Canyon Heart and Home Team on their "I Hike With Mike" Challenge.

Participants say there's no greater return on investment than investing in your health.

They say they're redefining what it means to age.

Joseph Chiappetta with the "I Hike With Mike" Challenge says, "We can't be defined by our age. If you're not allowing the number of years you've lived to define who you are and what you can do then you're disputing that aging model or the stereotype of it and you become an age disrupter."

Simon "WOW" Morris, a hiker with the team says, "You've got to follow that thing that gives you the fire in the belly, that enthusiasm, whatever that might be because that is what's going to keep you engaged in life."

The group announced Monday, their completion of the Appalachian Trail portion of their "I Hike With Mike" Triple Crown Challenge.

To learn more about the endeavor visit GCHH.org/triple-crown.