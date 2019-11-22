Hiker who died in Zion National Park was graduate of Nokomis Regional High School

A Nokomis Regional High School graduate died this week in Utah while working in Zion National Park.

Park officials say 19-year-old Savannah McTague fell to her death while hiking in the park on Wednesday.

She worked as as a concessions employee in the park.

She was reported missing on Wednesday, her body was discovered by a search and rescue team early Thursday morning.

School officials tell us McTague was a gifted student who graduated in 2017 as a junior.

Her death is being investigated by authorities in Utah.