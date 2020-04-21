Hiker rescued after falling 30 feet down Moxie Falls

A group effort between various agencies in Maine to rescue an 18-year old hiker who fell at Moxie Falls.

According to the Maine Warden Service, Antonio Jacobs of China, Maine was hiking with three other friends Monday afternoon.

He slipped around 4:30 p.m., falling 30 feet down an embankment to the edge of Moxie Stream, at the base of the falls. Jacobs was injured in the fall and unable to move.

The Maine Warden Service, working with the Maine Border Patrol, Maine Forest Service, West Forks Fire and Rescue, Upper Kennebec Ambulance and civilian volunteers, worked for hours to bring the teen out of the gorge in a Stokes Rescue Basket. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Bangor.

Jacob had abrasions as well as injuries to his ankle, knee and ribs.

Moxie Falls is Maine's highest waterfall, dropping more than 90 feet.