Hiker rescued after falling 30 feet down Moxie Falls

Various agencies worked together to rescue an 18-year old hiker who fell at Moxie Falls.

According to the Maine Warden Service, Antonio Jacobs of China, Maine was hiking with three other friends Monday afternoon.

He slipped around 4:30 p.m., falling 30 feet down an embankment to Moxie Stream, at the base of the falls. Jacobs was injured in the fall and unable to move.

The Maine Warden Service along with Border Patrol, the Forest Service, and local Emergency Responders managed to airlift the teen by helicopter out of the gorge, around 7 p.m..

Jacbos was flown to a Bangor hospital with injuries to his ankle, knee and ribs.