Hike for the Homeless to return to Bangor for its 24th year

The 24th annual Hike for the Homeless is coming up on Saturday, April 6th in Bangor.

The walk supports the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter 's (BAHS) fight to eradicate homelessness.

They welcome families, individuals, organizations and groups from schools, churches, businesses, and clubs to take part.

Over the past year, more than 2,000 individuals visited the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter in need of a clean, safe place to stay, a hot meal and other supportive services.

Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. The walk starts at 11:00 a.m.

For more information visit: https://www.bangorareashelter.org/ or call 947-0092.