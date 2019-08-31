Highland Games to host heavy athletics championship

This year's New Hampshire Highland Games is hosting the World Championship in Heavy Athletics, where athletes from seven countries will compete in traditional Scottish events to test strength and agility.

The competition will feature the stone throw, hammer throw, and caber toss. The games are scheduled for Sept. 20-22 at the Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln.

World Champion in Heavy Athletics and winner of the 2018 New Hampshire Highland Games, Chuck Kasson, is among those scheduled to compete. Northeastern U.S.-based competitors include Master Level Athletes Mike Zolkiewicz of Springfield, Massachusetts; Bill Waddell, of Springfield, New Hampshire; and brothers David Barron of Tarrytown, New York, and Will Barron of Oakland, Maine.