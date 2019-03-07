Higher than normal flooding potential this Spring, experts say

Flood potential is well above normal this year.

That's news from the River Flow Advisory Commission meeting held Thursday morning.

We're told several factors point to the flood risk being higher than usual.

It includes streamflow being above normal, snow pack in some spots in near record numbers, and weather conditions being colder than normal.

The panel says if you live in an area that's seen flooding in the past there's an above average chance of flooding there this year.

"Very few years do we see this same high flood potential throughout the entire state," said Robert Lent of the U.S. Geological Survey. "This is a season to be diligent, to be aware, and to read newspapers and listen to your county EMA's. There is a higher than normal potential."

The good news is that the weather service is predicting a slow warming and relatively low precipitation over the next couple of weeks.