High winds from the storm caused a big mess for many in Belfast

High winds caused a big mess for many in Belfast.

"Northeast wind blew that limb right down."

What the wind did to a tree on Northport Avenue in Belfast is quite a sight.

"The wind has a pretty clear shot at that tree when it comes across the water," said Stuart Phelps.

The wind from the storm took down the big limb which took down the cable and telephone lines. The power lines are across the street.

"I have a wood stove, so I saw that wind blowing this morning, I figured some trees would go down."

Stuart Phelps is helping his friend and neighbor with some of the wood from the limb that was blown off the tree in this yard.

Homeowner Matthew Needle says it happened fast.

"When I left here at 6:30 this morning to go to Traci's Diner downtown, it was almost deserted, but these two guys in luminescent vests were sitting there having breakfast. And all of a sudden, they jumped up and left. I came home, and the tree was across the thing and those two guys had a big tree truck and they were overseeing it. What a small world, huh?"

Lines went down like this all over the Midcoast.

"We do have like four more broken poles in Rockland, and they're still rolling in in Thomaston. There was a tree that came down on some cables in Oakland. We're going to have to go back and clean that mess up. We have a bunch of stuff all over," said lineman, Tyler McQuillan.

While it will probably take several days for them to get everything fixed, he says customers shouldn't expect interuptions.

"Cable and internet still remains up to a degree. As long as the power doesn't go out, cable tv will still keep working. The telephone lines will work no matter what," said McQuillan.

Despite the damage, these residents still have their sense of humor.

How was the storm when it went through?

"Hard to say. When I'm asleep, it would take more than a mere storm to get me up. It would take a meteor crash," said Matthew Needle.

