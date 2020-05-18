High speed internet coming to Machias

Downtown Machias is getting high speed internet service.

Machias Savings Bank has partnered with local internet service provider Axiom to install a fiber-optic network for their new building.

The $80,000 project will make fiber-optic internet connections available to over 50 businesses and 30 homes in the area.

Internet speeds will rival major metropolitan areas with upload and download speeds of up to 1000 mbps.

Chris Lyford, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Machias Savings Bank says it’s a vital step forward for Machias.

It’s critically important for not only businesses like ours, but businesses that are looking to come to the area. If they can’t have folks either work remotely for them and be based somewhere else or base themselves here, it can be a showstopper these days, and the pandemic has really highlighted that even more.”

Construction is scheduled to begin this month and finish sometime this summer.