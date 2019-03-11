High schoolers battle for top spot in Poetry Out Loud competition

Ten highly talented high school students put on a show Monday afternoon at the Waterville Opera House.

The state finals were held for the poetry recitation contest, Poetry Out Loud.

The ten students competing won regional competitions and are fighting it out to represent Maine in the national competition.

That winner will go to D.C. to compete for $50,000 dollars in prizes.

"It's a pretty significant event for these kids," said Julie Richard, Executive Director of the Maine Arts Commission. "They end up with a great connection to poetry, and many of them write poetry themselves after they participated in Poetry Out Loud."

Music for the event was performed by the Messalonskee Jazz Band.