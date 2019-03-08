High school students from all over Maine participate in Skills USA

High school students from throughout Maine gathered at United Technologies Center to put their skills to the test.

They arrived in Bangor to compete in the annual Skills USA.

It's a statewide and national competition which lets students compete in fields ranging from Culinary and Carpentry to Automotive and more.

"It teaches them a skill or a trade in the career field of their choosing and it teaches them not only the technical side of it but also the soft skills as well. The interview process and the resume process so they can take with them into college or right into the workforce after high school."

State winners move on to the national competition in a couple of weeks.