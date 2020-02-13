High school in Portland to get new solar arrays

Deering High School in Portland is getting new solar arrays all thanks to one student and breakfast.

Siri Pierce has won a $5,000 grant in the “Rep My City Challenge” from Kellogg’s and United Way.

Siri won for her idea to increase awareness of solar energy in the city of Portland.

The money will be used to build a 12-panel solar array on the grounds of Deering High School.

Pierce said, "It provides a really interesting opportunity for students to engage with green technology, and look at environmental solutions and how to have an impact on the planet."

Siri has already raised $15,000 for this solar array.

The project is still in the planning stages, but could break ground soon.