High court upholds drunk driving conviction for man who says body brews alcohol

The Maine Supreme Court has upheld the drunk driving conviction for a man in Lincoln County who says his body brews its own alcohol.

John Burbank says he has a rare condition known as auto-brewery syndrome.

He was arrested in August of 2016 and charged with OUI and operating beyond license restrictions.

Burbank argued he wasn't allow to bring witnesses to court to defend his claims about his body-brewing condition.

A lower court ruled one witness was unqualified, the other was submitted too late.

Burbank pleaded no contest on the charges and pursued an appeal.

The high court determined Thursday the lower court ruled within its right to oppose the witnesses.

The justices did not reject Burbank's defense, though, that his body may make alcohol.

