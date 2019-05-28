High court rejects woman's custody fight for dog of former boyfriend

A local woman looking for visitation rights to a dog owned by her ex-boyfriend has lost her appeal.

The Maine Supreme Court Tuesday affirmed another court's ruling without commenting on the case.

A lower court judge previously determined 25-year-old Jessica Sardina's former boyfriend in Old Town is the sole owner of Honey the dog.

25-year-old Kelvin Lirano's signature is the only one on the adoption papers.

Sardina went before the high court earlier this month to challenge the notion that pets should be treated simply as property when a relationship ends.

Maine law allows a judge to order married couples to share custody of animals, but that doesn't apply when unmarried couples break up.

