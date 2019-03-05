High court rejects appeal of man convicted of Bangor murder

The state's highest court has rejected the appeal of a man from New York convicted of killing a man in Bangor in 2015.

30-year-old Robert Hansley is serving 40 years in prison.

The Maine Supreme Court upheld his conviction Tuesday.

Police say Hansley and 40-year-old Thomas Ferguson fired multiple gunshots at two men in an apartment on Center Street.

38-year-old Robert Kennedy was killed.

During the trial, eye witnesses gave differing reports about whether the shooter was Hansley or Ferguson.

Ferguson also appealed his conviction, which the Maine Supreme Court denied in January.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.