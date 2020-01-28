High court rejects appeal in deadly truck crash, calls blood draw law unconstitutional

The state's highest court has denied an appeal by a Tennessee truck driver who killed two people in a crash in Knox County.

At the same time, the justices rejected the constitutionality of law enforcement obtaining blood samples from drivers involved in fatal crashes.

57 year old Randall Weddle, Jr. is serving 25 years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated drunk driving.

Weddle was driving his loaded lumber truck in the town of Washington in 2016.

The crash involved several cars. Two people died.

His attorney argued that Weddle's blood taken from the scene shouldn't have been allowed because a probable cause warrant wasn't issued.

While the high court determined that local officers acted in good faith, the justices say that the Maine statute that makes these types of blood draws mandatory is actually unconstitutional and violates the Fourth Amendment.