High court rejects appeal for man serving life for Manchester murders

A New York man who killed a couple in Manchester on Christmas in 2015 will continue to spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Maine Supreme Court rejected 33-year-old David Marble's appeal.

Last year, he got a life sentence for the murder of 26-year-old Bonnie Royer.

Marble was also ordered to serve 75 years in prison for the death of 35-year-old Eric Williams.

Police say Marble shot both of them in the head because he thought Williams stole from him.

Marble's lawyers argued before the high court last month that some of the evidence in his case should have been suppressed, including cell phone data.

They also claimed the jury didn't get proper instruction, both arguments the Supreme Court turned down.

