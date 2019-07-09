High court rejects appeal for Rockport woman convicted of manslaughter

The Rockport woman who stabbed and killed a Belmont man will not be getting a new trial.

The state's highest court rejected the appeal Tuesday of 26-year-old Victoria Scott, though one justice dissented and says Scott should have another day in court.

Scott is serving 11 years in prison for manslaughter.

She was convicted of killing 43-year old Edwin Littlefield outside a home in Waldo two years ago.

Scott admitted she stabbed Littlefield in the leg multiple times during an altercation.

She claimed Littlefield attacked her and threatened her life, so she acted in self-defense.

Her lawyers also say there wasn't enough evidence to find her guilty.

In his own opinion, Supreme Court Justice Joseph Jabar said Scott did not receive a fair trial and her conviction should be overturned.