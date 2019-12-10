High court rejects appeal for Jay man who murdered girlfriend

A man from Jay who's serving 38 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend has lost his appeal.

59-year-old James Sweeney used a baseball bat to kill 51-year-old Wendy Douglass more than two years ago.

His lawyers argued before the Maine Supreme Court last month some of the evidence should have been tossed out, including testimony from the mother of Wendy Douglass.

The high court Tuesday rejected the claims.

Douglass' mother testified her daughter told her Sweeney came into her bedroom with a gun several weeks before the murder.

Sweeney is deaf and during his trial, a mental health expert testified Sweeney was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

He claimed his mental illness lead to his girlfriend's death.

