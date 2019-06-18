High court rejects appeal for Farmington man in prison for infant son's death 40 years ago

A Farmington man who's serving 15 years for his infant son's death 40 years ago will remain in prison.

The Maine Supreme Court Tuesday rejected an appeal for 64-year-old Burton Hagar.

Last year Hagar pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a judge ruled the baby's death was a homicide, not sudden infant death syndrome.

That plea could have been withdrawn if Hagar won his appeal.

Hagar's lawyers argued before the high court last month that Hagar's statements about the death of 4-month-old Nathan Hagar were inconsistent and unreliable.

The appeal also questioned the reliability of a police officer's recollection about a pillow with mucus on it.

