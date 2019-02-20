High bail set for man who fled state after allegedly pouring gas throughout woman's Brewer home

A Penobscot County judge has set bail at $50,000 for a Brewer man who's charged with domestic violence crimes.

Police say in November, 41-year-old Rahsaan White threatened to burn down the North Main Street home of his former girlfriend.

Police say White poured gasoline throughout the home.

Prosecutors say he had completed a 10 month sentence for assaulting the woman and when he got out, began threatening her.

Authorities say White then fled the state to avoid arrest and was arrested a few days later by U.S. Marshals in Memphis, Tennessee.

He's charged with aggravated criminal mischief, domestic violence criminal threatening, and violating a protection order.